National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Gogamedi shot dead

National president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon after assailants fired on him outside his house and fled.

Gogamedi was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another person named Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi at the time of the incident, was seriously injured.

According to the police, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house is on Shyam Nagar Janpath and the two miscreants reached his house around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. As soon as Gogamedi appeared, the miscreants started firing at him. According to sources, Gogamedi was hit by four bullets.

After firing at him the miscreants ran away and tried to hijack a car in order to escape but the driver sped away.