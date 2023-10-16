Nithari killings: What kind of law is this that acquits monsters, ask parents

As the media watches, Ram Kishan hurls a brick into the abandoned bungalow of Moninder Singh Pandher, anger and frustration reflecting on his face.

The labourer’s three-year-old son was one of the victims of the 2006 serial killings in Nithari, Uttar Pradesh, in which Pandher and his domestic help Surendra Koli were the prime accused.

Emotions overflowed as nearly two-decade-old wounds were reopened on Monday with an Allahabad High Court order acquitting Koli and his employer in the case for lack of evidence.

After throwing the brick, Ram Kishan doesn’t speak to anyone and walks back to his home, two minutes from Pandher’s bungalow.

The acquittal of Pandher and Koli recalled for many the chilling series of killings targeting young children, which came to light with skeletal remains being found behind Pandher's bungalow in Sector 30, adjoining Nithari village near Delhi.