Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by cop, critical
The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an Assistant Sub-inspector of Police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.
The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.
"ASI Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.
His condition is said to be critical. He has been taken to Jharsuguda airport from where Naba das will be airlifted to Bhubaneswar. Naba Das will be shifted to Apollo hospital for further treatment.
Terrifying footage of the minister being shot at is being posted on social media platforms as users offer prayers.
In the video footage, Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people around him trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious.
The cop fired at least four to five bullets when the minister stepped out of his car at Gandhi square. The accused, ASI, was nabbed by local people, who then handed him over to the police. The exact reason for the cop's action is yet to be ascertained.
