Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by cop, critical

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an Assistant Sub-inspector of Police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

"ASI Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.