Property dispute causes triple murder in UP

Three persons of a family, including a father and a son, were shot dead in Nagla Antram village, under Karhal police circle in Mainpuri, Utar Pradesh.

The motive behind the triple murder is said to be a dispute over possession of a piece of land between two related families and an enmity festering for years.

The accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, 28, used a country-made firearm and fired at four members of the family. Three died, while a woman, critically injured, has been shifted to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital in Etawah district, for treatment.