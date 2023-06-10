Pune: CBI recovers cash worth Rs 6 crores from additional divisional commissioner Anil Ramod

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) wing of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Anil Ganpatrao Ramod, who served as the additional divisional commissioner, Pune, and was also an arbitrator for Pune, Satara, and Solapur Districts for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested from his Vidhan Bhavan office for demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the complainant.

The top revenue official was nabbed after the authorities laid a trap to catch him red-handed while accepting the money. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to property including cash estimated to be worth Rs 6 crores.