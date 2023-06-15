Quarrel over parked scooter leads to stabbing
Two brothers, Pardeep Chaudhary and Manish Kumar, were stabbed by their neighbour, Rahul, because of an argument over a parked scooter
The police said on Thursday that two brothers were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour in North Delhi’s Kirari area after an argument over parking a scooter.
Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment. The police revealed that their condition is stable now.
A senior police official said that around midnight on Thursday, information was received regarding a stabbing at Inder Enclave, Kirari and a police team was dispatched to the spot.
The two injured have been identified as Pardeep Chaudhary and Manish Kumar. The former had informed the police that their neighbour, Rahul, 24, had stabbed both of them with a sharp object during the course of the argument.
"We collected the medico-legal details of the victims and after recording their statement, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Prem Nagar police station," the police official said.
The police informed that the accused, a resident of Inder Enclave-I, Kirari, has been apprehended.
