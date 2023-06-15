Quarrel over parked scooter leads to stabbing

The police said on Thursday that two brothers were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour in North Delhi’s Kirari area after an argument over parking a scooter.

Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment. The police revealed that their condition is stable now.

A senior police official said that around midnight on Thursday, information was received regarding a stabbing at Inder Enclave, Kirari and a police team was dispatched to the spot.