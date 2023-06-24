Crime

Rajasthan: BSF soldiers shoot drone carrying 2 kg heroin

BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said that the drone was flying in the Gharsana border area of the Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan

Representative (IANS Photo)
Representative (IANS Photo)
The Border Security Force (BSF) troop shot down a drone carrying two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore near the Indo-Pak border in Sri Ganganagar district, officials said on Saturday.

The BSF jawans, during patrolling on Friday night, heard a drone flying in the Gharsana border area of the district. They fired indiscriminately at the drone and it crashed, BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said on Saturday.

Two packets of heroin were recovered, he said.

Rathore said the smugglers had come to receive the parcel in the night and managed to escape in the dark.

The suspects are being searched based on intelligence inputs, he added.

