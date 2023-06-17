Rajasthan police arrested a man for sexually assaulting around 40 women and minors

The police arrested him on the basis of a family member’s complaint. The police were surprised to know the ‘modus Operandi’ adopted by him. Damami was accused of using screen records to capture their intimate conversations in video calls, according to the police. During these calls, he would start capturing videos without the due knowledge of the victims.

They found out he had been storing the explicit images and videos in a pen drive. Damami edit these videos and converted them into obscene content. He later blackmails his targets by threatening to circulate such content and extort money from them. Explicit images and videos of over 40 women from six different villages had been seized by the police. The police are interrogating him under the POCSO Act.