Rajasthan police arrested a man for sexually assaulting around 40 women and minors
The police arrested him on the basis of a family member’s complaint
Rajasthan Police has apprehended Mukesh Kumar Damami, a resident of Barmer who sexually assaulted more than 40 minors and women by creating explicit videos and photos. Damami, as per sources, even victimised his mother-in-law
According to the Police officials, the accused Damami approached various women in the ceremonies where he used to work as a drummer. Thereafter, he used to blackmail them by threatening to edit and circulate their intimate photos and videos.
The police arrested him on the basis of a family member’s complaint. The police were surprised to know the ‘modus Operandi’ adopted by him. Damami was accused of using screen records to capture their intimate conversations in video calls, according to the police. During these calls, he would start capturing videos without the due knowledge of the victims.
They found out he had been storing the explicit images and videos in a pen drive. Damami edit these videos and converted them into obscene content. He later blackmails his targets by threatening to circulate such content and extort money from them. Explicit images and videos of over 40 women from six different villages had been seized by the police. The police are interrogating him under the POCSO Act.
At Samadari Police Station, a complaint was filed by one of the victims on 6 June. The report states that the images and videos of women and minor girls in the villages had been circulating for the past two months.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines