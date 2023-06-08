Rape-murder of student in Mumbai: NCP delegation meets DGP, demands security at women's hostels

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday demanded that female police officials regularly visit women’s hostels across Maharashtra to ensure that security measures are in place on those premises.

An NCP delegation submitted a memorandum with demands over women’s safety to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, a day after the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in a Mumbai hostel came to light.

According to the police, a laundry man who worked as a security guard raped and strangled the girl to death inside her room on the fourth floor of the hostel in South Mumbai. Later, the guard died by coming in front of a local train.