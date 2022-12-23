Shraddha Walker murder case: Aftab Poonawala's voice sample to be taken; judicial custody extended by 14 days

A Delhi court on Friday accepted the police’s application for conducting the voice sampling of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused for brutally murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker earlier this year.

On December 22, the Delhi Police filed a request at the court seeking permission to record the accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed that voice sampling would be conducted on Monday at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the city while agreeing with the prosecution’s submission that the accused has no right to oppose the application for voice sampling.