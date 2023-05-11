Stones pelted on Cong candidate's car in Karnataka; curfew clamped

The cadres of Congress and BJP resorted to violence at Moodushedde in Dakshina Kannada on the issue of raising slogans at the end of Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Few miscreants also pelted stones on the car of the Congress candidate from Moodbidri constituency, Mithun Rai. As a precautionary measure, the police have clamped curfew in the area.

According to the police, the incident took place at Moodushedde on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. As the BJP workers raised "Modi, Modi" slogans, the Congress cadres countered it with "Jai Congress" slogans. Soon after, Mithun Rai reached the spot and arguments broke out between the supporters of the opposing parties which led to a clash.

The vehicle of Rai was damaged in the incident in which two policemen suffered injuries. To quell the tension in the area, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain visited the spot.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel have also been deputed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Commissioner Jain said the situation is under control now and additional forces have been provided.

The curfew has been clamped in the limits of Cavuru police station. A check-post has been set up in Moodushedde and all the vehicles are being checked.

"Two policemen and three Congress workers were injured in the incident. The situation is under control now," he said.