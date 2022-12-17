Tamil Nadu arms recovery case: NIA arrests absconding accused

The case related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two accused during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19.

The NIA took over the case on July 25 and said three accused persons created an outfit named World Tamil Justice Case (WTJC) inspired by LTTE, and had manufactured arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out violent acts and subversive activities.