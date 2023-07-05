The curious case of a Kerala beautician who spent 2.5 months in jail over a fake drug case

She asked them to look around and they reportedly went straight for her bag and took out a packet and claimed it was an LSD stamp. Then they asked her for the keys of her scooter. They lifted the seat and took out another packet and claimed they had found 12 LSD stamps. Sunny was then taken to the Excise inspector’s office at Irinjalakuda, 16 km from Chalakudy, which is in Thrissur district.

The Kerala Excise Department declared that the combined worth of the substances seized was Rs 60,000. However, a laboratory test of the seized packets revealed that it was not a synthetic drug.

Excise Inspector Satheesan claimed that officials took action against Sunny based on the information received through an internet call. But the officials don’t know yet who called them. The excise officials have summoned a female relate of Sunny, who is based in Bengaluru, for a detailed interrogation into the case.