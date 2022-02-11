The sorry and tragic tale of the MBA who used apps to swindle jewellers

Young, smartly dressed and smooth talking, Subramaniam Iyer aroused no suspicion when he walked into Blue Stone Jewellers in Thane. He examined several pieces of jewellery before selecting a few and asked the manager, Abhijeet More, to prepare the bill. He would be paying through an e-wallet.

In less than a minute, Iyer showed More his cell phone’s screen, which showed that the payment had been successful. Iyer reached out to collect his jewellery but More hadn’t yet received payment confirmation and wanted Iyer to wait. More’s suspicion was aroused when Iyer seemed a little too anxious to leave. He signalled the security guards to secure the entrance and called the police. Police arrived and confirmed that no payment had been made before taking away Iyer for interrogation.

Iyer, his interrogation revealed, would make payments which would fail in the absence of the required balance. He would then take a screenshot of the failed payment, make another payment of one Rupee from one of his accounts to another. He would proceed to take a screenshot of the second payment and use a photo editing app to merge the two screenshots to make it appear that the first payment had been successful.