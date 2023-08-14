TN police hunt for killers of DMK counselor

Police in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district have a launched a manhunt to nab the accused involved in the murder of a local DMK counselor in the Vadakur area.

DMK panchayat counselor, Rajamani was hacked to death on Sunday evening when he was returning home after grazing his goats.

The murder has sparked protests in the area.

Although the police are yet to make an official statement on the cause of the murder, it is being widely believed that personal enmity might be the probable reason.