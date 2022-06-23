Triple murder accused let off by K'taka HC

After conducting the trial, the Second District and Sessions Court, had awarded life imprisonment to Bhat on April 16, 2018. APMC Police of Belagavi city had submitted a charge sheet in this regard.



The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. The investigations suggested that the illicit affair between Bhat and Reena Malagatti was the reason for the triple murder.



Praveen Bhat from Uttara Kannada district lived with his parents in Kuvempunagar locality of Belagavi city and studied in a reputed college. Reena and Praveen were known to each other for one year before the incident. Police suspected that as Reena's husband went to outstations regularly, the two got into an affair.