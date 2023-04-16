Two arrested for betting on IPL matches in Punjab's Patiala

Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting on Indian Premier League matches, police said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Kulpreet of Ratan Nagar and Ranjit Nagar resident Sonu, they said.



The police also recovered 13 mobile phones and Rs 74,700 in cash from them.



A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Public Gambling Act has been registered against the duo at the Civil Lines police station, they said.