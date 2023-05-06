Two arrested for stalking and harassing KKR Captain Nitish Rana's wife
The two accused have been identified as Chaitnaya Shivam and Vivek, both are 18 years of age
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused for allegedly stalking and harassing Saachi Marwah Rana, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, in the Kirti Nagar area, police said on Saturday.
The case, lodged at the Kirti Nagar Police Station, pertains to an incident where two youths attempted to follow the cricketer's wife during her journey to Model Town. The incident is reported to have occurred on May 4.
"On May 5 a complaint was received at PS Kirti Nagar through email in which the complainant alleged that on May 4 2023 at around 8:30 PM, she was going back to her home from Chattarpur to Model Town in her car with her driver. While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area two guys on a bike crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their bike right in front of her car. They started staring at her and they banged her car with their hands," an official statement said.
"Thank you guys for checking up on me. Really means a lot. The boys were school kids and are now arrested. They did it out of rage and under the influence," Saachi wrote on her Instagram story following the arrests, also thanking Delhi Police and urging them to "go soft since they (the accused) must've learnt their lesson."
Earlier, Saachi had expressed her dismay at the lack of assistance from the Delhi Police. According to her, the perpetrators began stalking her car on a two-wheeler while she was returning home from work. To her astonishment, they proceeded to purposefully collide with her vehicle for no apparent reason.
In her attempt to report the incident to the Delhi Police, Saachi claims that she did not receive the support that she had expected. Despite being on the phone with the police and seeking to file a complaint, she was allegedly advised to let the matter go since she had already reached home safely. The police officers further instructed her to take note of the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurred in the future.
Expressing her frustration and anger, Saachi took to Instagram to share her experience. In her post, she wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I'll take their phone numbers also!"
"In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 103/23 dated 06.05.23 under sections 354/354D/427/506 IPC PS Kirti Nagar has been registered. During the further course of the investigation, CCTV footage of the said area was analysed from which the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18) and Vivek (18). Both were later arrested from their residence," the police mentioned.
Further investigation is underway in this matter.
With inputs from agencies
