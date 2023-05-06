Two arrested for stalking and harassing KKR Captain Nitish Rana's wife

"Thank you guys for checking up on me. Really means a lot. The boys were school kids and are now arrested. They did it out of rage and under the influence," Saachi wrote on her Instagram story following the arrests, also thanking Delhi Police and urging them to "go soft since they (the accused) must've learnt their lesson."

Earlier, Saachi had expressed her dismay at the lack of assistance from the Delhi Police. According to her, the perpetrators began stalking her car on a two-wheeler while she was returning home from work. To her astonishment, they proceeded to purposefully collide with her vehicle for no apparent reason.



In her attempt to report the incident to the Delhi Police, Saachi claims that she did not receive the support that she had expected. Despite being on the phone with the police and seeking to file a complaint, she was allegedly advised to let the matter go since she had already reached home safely. The police officers further instructed her to take note of the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurred in the future.



Expressing her frustration and anger, Saachi took to Instagram to share her experience. In her post, she wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I'll take their phone numbers also!"

"In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 103/23 dated 06.05.23 under sections 354/354D/427/506 IPC PS Kirti Nagar has been registered. During the further course of the investigation, CCTV footage of the said area was analysed from which the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18) and Vivek (18). Both were later arrested from their residence," the police mentioned.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

