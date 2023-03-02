Umesh Pal murder: Another Atiq Ahmed aide faces 'bulldozer action'

Authorities on Thursday began bulldozing the house here of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the second such action in two days.

Three bulldozers were deployed to demolish the two-storey building owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Ahmed.

Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, has been booked in connection with the recent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Prayagraj Development Authority officials said the building being demolished in the Dhoomanganj police station area was built illegally.

Earlier on Wednesday, Former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed moved the Supreme Court seeking its protection, claiming that he has been "roped in" as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead last Friday outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.



Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case in Prayagraj in which Ahmed and others are prime accused.