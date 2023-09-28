UP: Clerk forges signatures, clears 177 land dispute files in Bulandshahr

A clerk at the tehsildar's office at Khurja in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district allegedly cleared 177 files related to land disputes after forging a senior official's signature.

The accused clerk Deepak Goyal then uploaded these files on the government portal. All this was done when the official was transferred out in June and his replacement had not taken charge.

Sanjay Kumar, who served as the tehsildar in Khurja tehsil from 13 February to 30 June is currently deputy collector in Gorakhpur district following his promotion.

Jyotsna Singh took charge as Khurja tehsildar on 13 July.