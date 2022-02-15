UP cop booked for hiding his criminal history

Police said Tyagi, who was in-charge of a special operations group in Bulandshahr, was promoted to the rank of deputy SP by the state government in 2021. He had to submit a self-declaration (affidavit) giving full details of all the criminal cases filed against him.



Bajrangbali Chaurasia, SP (rural), said, "He had submitted an affidavit to the additional director of police administration in Lucknow saying there are no criminal cases registered against him. On the basis of the same, he was promoted. However, when the department examined the affidavit, it was found that Tyagi had a criminal case lodged against him in a police station in Agra."