UP IAS officer lodges complaint against ex-husband

Requesting anonymity, she said, "He got his name added in my bank account and later took all the documents like ATM card and cheque books. He also created three email accounts in my name, linked it to my salary account and carried out transactions. He also tampered with my insurance policy documents."



She claimed that her husband ignored corona safety protocol and passed on the infection to her after contracting Covid-19.



"My husband hid my medical test reports which ascertained that I had black fungus infection due to which I could not get proper treatment. While I was in the hospital, my husband withdrew over Rs 19 lakh which he invested in the share market," she alleged.