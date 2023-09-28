UP: Man beaten up for wearing skull cap

A young man was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for wearing a skull cap in a college campus where he had gone to deposit his sister's fee.

A video of the incident is now being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen taking off the cap after the miscreants tried to overpower him by grabbing his collar while another one picks up a brick.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, 25 September, when Mohd Sahil, a resident of Lisari Gate locality, was standing in a queue at the fee counter.

Mohd Imran, Sahil's brother who filed a police complaint, said, "Sahil was accompanied by our sister who is pursuing B.Sc at the college. Some youths began passing communal slurs. They objected to his skull cap and demanded it to be removed. Then they started slapping him. It was only after our sister screamed for help that they fled."