UP Special Task Force set to acquire AI-based criminal database

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has initiated the process of acquiring the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System, which will enable the force to have the complete profiles of criminals with just one click.

The aim of the UP STF is to enhance action against crimes and criminals in the state, said a government spokesman.

Working on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against crime, the UP STF plans to establish the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System at the cost of Rs 3 crore for which tenders have already been issued and four companies have also shown keen interest in installing it in the state.

The new AI-based system will help identify criminals by providing tools for matching face, voice and method of crime.