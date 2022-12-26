Video of male police officer brutally beating up female offender in Kanpur lock-up sparks public outrage
Video shared by Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle calls for action against the said male police officer
A video shared by Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle shows a lone male police officer tackling and brutally assaulting a female offender in a Kanpur lock-up on Sunday.
"Another shameful act of Kanpur Police! In the Kakvan police station area, the sub-inspector is doing indecency with a girl, trying to kill her. Everyday incidents of police brutality of the Yogi Government are coming in front, the Chief Minister is silent. The matter should be investigated, action should be taken against the accused policeman," tweeted Samajwadi Party which happens to be the political opposition for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
The party tags Uttar Pradesh police and calls for strict action to be taken against the male cop. Commenters on the thread have similarly raised concerns around rampant police brutality in UP.
The video has sparked outrage on social media and netizens are raising concerns around the incident being filmed and yet not prevented by the witnesses.
The footage, which is over two minutes long, shows the woman pleading for help and shouting in pain as the cop, who is believed to be a sub-inspector in the Kakwan area of Kanpur, mercilessly assaults her.
The cop is apparently aware that his actions are being recorded and he tries to defend himself saying: "You people are not doing the right thing with the police, whatever you are doing is wrong."
The people who are outside the room are heard yelling at the policeman, asking him to open the door. "He is beating me, torturing me," says the woman from inside the room.