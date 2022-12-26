Video of male police officer brutally beating up female offender in Kanpur lock-up sparks public outrage

A video shared by Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle shows a lone male police officer tackling and brutally assaulting a female offender in a Kanpur lock-up on Sunday.

"Another shameful act of Kanpur Police! In the Kakvan police station area, the sub-inspector is doing indecency with a girl, trying to kill her. Everyday incidents of police brutality of the Yogi Government are coming in front, the Chief Minister is silent. The matter should be investigated, action should be taken against the accused policeman," tweeted Samajwadi Party which happens to be the political opposition for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The party tags Uttar Pradesh police and calls for strict action to be taken against the male cop. Commenters on the thread have similarly raised concerns around rampant police brutality in UP.

The video has sparked outrage on social media and netizens are raising concerns around the incident being filmed and yet not prevented by the witnesses.