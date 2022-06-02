Visually impaired Delhi woman raped by man who helped her cross road

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, during the year 2021, as many as 1,969 women were raped in the national capital, 21.69 per cent more than the previous year. In 2020, the figure stood at 1618.



Not just rape, every figure of crime against women has an upward variation. The molestation of women rose by 17.51 per cent and eve-teasing by 17.51 per cent. However, the Delhi Police termed the rise in figures of crime as "due to conscious policy of Fair and Truthful Registration".



But even as stringent laws are in place coupled with proactive approach of Delhi Police and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 per cent), molestation of women cases (90.98 per cent) and insult to modesty of women (85.75 per cent), the crime against women still ain't declining.