Wanted gangster with 37 cases against him arrested from Bangalore

Officials said that the most recent case against Bachkana was registered last year, when three men armed with iron rods barged into the Reay Road office of businessman Sarfaraz Luladia on April 30, 2021 and attacked him. Two of the three men managed to flee the scene while the third, Wajid Sheiikh, was overpowered by Luladia’s employees and handed over to the Byculla police.

The police went on to arrest the other two accused, identified as Karim Khan and Saif Sheikh, and also arrested builder Hifzur Rehman in the case. Investigations revealed that Rehman had given a contract to Bachkana to kill Luladia, and the three attackers were acting on Bachkana’s instructions. The police invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.