Who will return the ten years that he has lost?: Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab

It is a day of momentous relief for the Pancholi family, as Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted on the morning of April 28 by a special CBI court from charges of abetment to suicide in the ten-year old Jiah Khan case.

Overwhelmed with relief and joy, Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab says: "Finally...Satyamev Jayate. God is great. I always had the greatest faith in our judiciary. Now it has been further strengthened. It has been ten years of torture, trauma and stigma for my son. Sooraj has lost so much work because of his under-trial status. He can finally live a normal life. But who will return the ten years that he has lost?"

While Sooraj was not immediately available, a source close to him reveals that the news has not yet sunk in.