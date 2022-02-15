Woman alleges rape, UP Police finds it 'doubtful'

Station house officer Harish Vardhan Singh of Pilibhit Kotwali, said, "The matter looks doubtful as the incident is supposed to have taken place on February 11 while the complaint was filed on February 14. The actual issue seems to be concerned with some enmity between the woman and her husband's cousin. We will take further action based on the findings of our inquiry."



The survivor, in her complaint, stated that the accused 'fled the spot' after her sister rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams.