Woman assaulted by Uber driver for taking wrong cab in B'luru

A shocking incident of a woman being attacked by an Uber driver for taking the wrong cab came to light in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident took place in Bhoganahalli locality in Bellandur police station limits on Wednesday.

The police have begun the investigation and launched a hunt for the accused after verifying the CCTV footage. The husband of the victim, Ajay Agarwal, has expressed his outrage regarding the incident on a social media platform.

The woman had booked a cab on Wednesday morning from her apartment to take her son to the hospital. When she came down she saw an Uber cab and sat inside without knowing that it was not the one she had booked.