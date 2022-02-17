Women most at risk from friends and romantic partners, data shows

Further, out of the 888 rape cases registered in 2021, victims in 364 cases were minors, which is more than half of the total cases.

The same trend was also observed in the previous two years as well. In 2020, 398 of the total 766 registered rapes were committed by this category of accused, while in 2019, the number stood at 539 out of 1015.

People employed by the families of the victims, like servants, gardeners or drivers were the second highest in the type of accused, while family friends or friends of family members made up the third highest category.

This year, the police undertook a new initiative towards safety of women by compiling a record of known sexual offenders and taking preventive action against them.

“While earlier, we used to maintain records of history sheeters like burglers, robbers, dacoits and motor vehicle theft accused, we have now started doing the same for sexual offenders who have targeted women and children. In many instances, such offenders have also been externed by zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and OrdeR) Vishwas Nangre Patil, Mumbai Police.

The police had this year also created Nirbhaya squads, dedicated teams of personnel from each police station to specifically prevent and act against crimes against women in their respective jurisdictions.