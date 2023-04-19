100 years of Disney: Catapulting cartoons to global fame

Hidden behind this carefree statement was an intense, almost manic work ethic and workload, but also an unswerving belief in his own ideas. Time and again, the farm boy was on the verge of bankruptcy. His projects were considered too daring; with the latest film technology always being tested and and perfected. Driven, Walt Disney was soon sleeping on a couch in his studios, hardly seeing his own children, yet working hard in order to enchant other, unfamiliar children with his on-screen fairy tales.