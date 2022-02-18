2022: The year of Tiger!

Festive food



Delicious, substantial meals shared with friends and family are another significant part of the Chinese New Year celebration. Enjoy lucky foods like CNY puddings, which indicate growth, veggies, and fish, which represent prosperity and abundance. Only the middle half of the fish should be eaten, as it represents the beginning and finish of the year with a surplus. In addition to their excellent taste, traditional dishes served around the new year are supposed to bring favours.



Poon Choi, a special dish from Chinese restaurants Dong Lai Shun and The Royal Garden, is an example of this.



"Poon Choi" is a popular auspicious food eaten during the Chinese New Year that is thought to bring abundance and wealth in the coming year. This Cantonese dish contains a variety of delectable ingredients, including pork, beef, chicken, duck, abalone, shrimp, dried mushrooms, fishballs, squid, and vegetables.



Dumplings, the most important course of the traditional Chinese New Year's Eve feast. During the festival, families sit around the dinner table and wrap dumplings together. Dumplings are popular among the Chinese people due to their resemblance to ancient silver and gold ingots, which represent wealth. People say that the more dumplings you eat during New Year's, the more money you'll make the following year. They will also wrap a few dumplings with gold coins inside, and whoever receives the coin-dumpling is said to have good luck in the coming year.



Visit Chinese New Year flower markets:



During the Chinese New Year period, one of the must-see attractions is the flower marketplaces. With colourful and fragrant floral displays, the market brings the festive spirit to life. The complete family traditionally goes to the flower market together to select auspicious plants and flowers for good luck, money, and prosperity. A stroll around the markets is thought to bring good fortune, as blooms represent prosperity in Chinese culture, and many flowers and fruits represent good fortune.