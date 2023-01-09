An Early Taste for Books

Once upon a time, there was a young girl who ate books for breakfast, lunch, evening snack and dinner. But the books she read featured predominantly white people and were set in the United States of America or England. The characters in these books ran across wide meadows, picnicked in the woods and ate scones at tea time. There was no sign of mathri or dosa and chutney, of evenings at the beach, or the gargoyles jutting out of CST building. There was no trace of the sights, sounds and tastes that were a part of her world.

When she tried to write, this young girl wrote about John and Jane in a small town in England sitting in a clearing in the woods, eating tuna sandwiches and solving a mystery about a pretty sick dog.

That girl was me.

I grew up in the 90s on a diet of Malory Towers, Secret Seven, the Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, Sweet Valley High and Harry Potter. While this diet was rich, I wouldn’t say it was balanced. It gave me my love for reading, but it did not give me any insight or connection to where I belonged, it did not reflect my life back to me.

Since then, the world has changed, and there are many children’s books being written by Indian authors and published by small and big publishers in India. The stories emerging from this literary world are rooted in our historical and cultural landscape. In 2022 alone, there was the ‘Songs of Freedom’ series featuring The Chowpatty Cooking Club by Lubaina Bandukwala, The Train to Tanjore by Devika Rangachari, A Conspiracy in Calcutta by Lesley D. Biswas and That Year at Manikoil by Aditi Krishnakumar. Apart from this set of fiction that unfolds against the backdrop of the freedom struggle and explores the lives of children during that time, across the country, there was the non-fiction series, ‘The Dreamers’ by Lavanya Karthik. These captured—through text and illustration—the turning points in the lives of Indians such as Salim Ali, Satyajit Ray, Janaki Amal and Teejan Bai.