Beyonce: The pop culture phenomenon

Her 2022 album, "Renaissance," is not as overtly political, but has also been unanimously praised for celebrating Black musical cultures and subcultures. Also, "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre," she said in her acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammys. Through her impeccably curated references to queer-dominated club music, from '70s disco to Chicago house and Detroit techno, she created a post-pandemic bash to reunite fans on the dance floor.