Bihar's 'Khajuraho', an example of Nepali architecture, is a picture of neglect

He stated that Kamashastra is depicted through different postures in the panels and the temple is of real importance and has doors in all four directions.



The temple's caretaker, Vijay Shah, said that he has been looking after the temple but has not received a salary for years, which is why he is forced to sell 'chana' (gram) on the streets.



Shah added that they explain the situation to the officials and leaders whenever they visit Hajipur but to no avail as they do not seem interested in saving the historical heritage site.



Locals say that if the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state, that makes claims of preserving history, saved this temple, it could increase tourism and prove to be very advantageous.



The locals still hope that the government will someday take action in the matter and preserve the monument.



They also fear that the whole monument will just be confined to pages in history books if not revived soon.