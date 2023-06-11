Bohras: A community divided

The orthodox group ruling over the community dictates that women should stay at home or at best study home science and confine themselves to knitting skull caps for the men or lace for their abayas (the three-piece colourful burqas).

“This cannot be allowed to continue for long in the community. The community leader should give women more freedom and offer scientific reasoning for his diktats. That can be done only by a learned leader,” says Sakina, in a not-so-subtle allusion to Saifuddin’s alleged lack of a formal education.

Fakhruddin in contrast is better educated and known for his more enlightened views. All men and women in the community, he has said, are entitled to proper education; he has declared FGM of children as un-Islamic and said that a woman should be a full-grown adult before she decides if she wants to undergo FGM for religious reasons under strict medical supervision.

Women have welcomed these statements because several girls in the community have died of post-FGM infection or bled to death after quacks carried it out. In Australia, a Bohra mother, a midwife and a priest are facing imprisonment after conducting genital mutilation on two school-going girls. Increasingly, members of the community in Western countries are rebelling against the unscientific and outdated practice.

***

The Syedna derives his temporal power from taxes that each adult Bohra pays him. Every adult Bohra pays an annual tax, 2.5 per cent of their income, and various other fees for availing of services in the mosques, trusts and burial grounds. The Bohras, who are mostly traders but increasingly also high-wages professionals like doctors, lawyers, architects and others, are well-to-do and the taxes to the Syedna reportedly run into hundreds of crores.

The amount is supposed to be ploughed back into the community; but the whispered grievance is that not enough is being spent on public works, though the Saifi Burhani Urban Trust is currently engaged in a major redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar in South Bombay at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Bohras also apply to the Syedna for loans (the conservatives forbid them from dealing with banks or stock markets), rent homes from estates run by the Syedna’s trusts and seek his help to pay hospital bills, etc. Yet the corpus for these loans is said to be just around Rs 100 crore, claim the critics. Where does all the money go is the question that is beginning to be asked.

Says Mustafa Lokhandwala, “Those supporting Fakhruddin do not merely face a social boycott. Many of them are under pressure to divorce their outspoken spouses and the children are torn between the parents.”

“My cousin was divorced by her husband as she stood her ground for reforms in the community. Her husband’s family was pressurised so much that the couple had no option but to settle for a divorce. We are also facing economic boycott within the community,” he adds.

Mohammadbhai Khorakiwala says that the situation is so bad that the community is tired of being subjected to harangues, harassment and intimidation. “I have been receiving phone calls from relatives promising that once this fight ends, we should meet up for lunch and dinner and celebrate Eid.”

He does not agree that the fight is just over the property, the land and the buildings. Whoever presides over properties and wealth in India and abroad is only the custodian, not the owner, he argues. But then the Syedna, he points out, has control over so many more aspects of people’s lives.

(With inputs from Sujata Anandan)