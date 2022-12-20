Book recaps the untold stories of freedom struggle in N-E

The author has also described in detail the Muslim League conspiracy to include Assam in its Pakistan plan by way of engineering a silent demographic invasion, and how the Assamese leaders under Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi stood up against the silence of the All India Congress Committee to this issue.



"Bringing out all these from across the northeast was a huge challenge, especially because of lack of proper documentation of most of the incidents. In fact, barring Assam, Manipur and partially Meghalaya, the anti-colonial resistance movements in the other states have been hardly researched and documented. In many cases, one had to take help of British documents and reports and then recreate the stories from the opposite angle," Kashyap, who is currently a State Information Commissioner in Assam, told IANS.



"Certain stories, like the Khamtis under Ranuwa Gohain wiping out a British station and killing the eastern Assam administrator Col Adam White along with 80 of his Hindustani soldiers in Sadiya in January 1839, the way the Nagas defended Khonoma village from 1844 to 1879, the manner in which Lalsuthlaha, Ngura, Suakpuilala, Pasaltha Khuangchera, Ropuiliani, Zakapa, Hnawncheuva explained in the book.



Lushai chiefs of present-day Mizoram fought the better-equipped British forces, and were also dug out with great difficulties in the absence of proper documentation," Kashyap, who had as a senior writer and journalist reported northeast to the outside world for close to four decades, added.