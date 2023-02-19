Book Review: We, the People of the States of Bharat

Historical accounts are usually narrated from either the victor’s angle, or the loser’s; based on either events or individuals; seen through either spatial or temporal lenses. But this book approaches the history of post-Independence India from an entirely different and novel angle—the cartographic lines that shaped the units which comprise the states of modern India.

It examines the cartographic footprints of political decisions, linguistic, ethnic, religious and social aspirations that determined where the internal boundaries of states should be drawn, and in the process ends up as a fascinating account of how the Indian Republic evolved from 1947 to the latest carving up of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The author traces the course of India’s internal geography from the first Hindi map of India in 1952 to the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. He explains the rationale for the disappearance and reappearance of Tibet on our maps, the role of the States Reorganisation Commission, the integration of Portuguese and French territories into the republic, the dismemberment of Assam into seven states and the creation of Nagaland, the merger of Sikkim, the formation of Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the inevitable birth of Telangana, the disputes over state capitals such as Madras, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, the new outlines of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, among many other accounts.

It is a fascinating narration of political movements, regional aspirations, linguistic demands and an example of what can be achieved by dialogue, accommodation, wise counsel and statesmanship.

Of particular interest are the chapters relating to the merger of the 562 princely states (nine opted for Pakistan) and nine provinces, and the manner of drawing their boundaries. Chopra lays bare, through first rate secondary research, the moves and compulsions of the Congress, the Muslim League, Sheikh Abdullah and Maharajah Hari Singh in Kashmir, though they finally led to the signing of the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, which left a legacy that bedevils us today. Of Kashmir’s total area of 222,236 sq. km, Pakistan and China continue to occupy 78,114 sq. km and 42,735 sq. km, respectively.