Colonial sentiments rule in Indian mines: Amitav Ghosh

An exploitative economy in all its ruthless facets was the hallmark of colonialism across the globe in the earlier centuries, and the same economics continues to rule in the mineral-rich mines of Jharkhand and Odisha, renowned writer and Jnanpith Award winner Amitav Ghosh said on Thursday.



Speaking at the opening day of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL), Ghosh said resources have become the bane of people as their native land comes into the crosshair of exploitative economy.



"The uranium mines of Jharkhand are now being exploited by mining companies at the cost of all the local people whose lives are essential doomed because of the resources they once had. Another good example is Niyamgiri in Odisha. It is sacred mountains for the Adivasis of the region, but they have been thrown off their land and their land have been seized by mining companies," he claimed.