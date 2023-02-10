Dalit poet and feminist Sukirtharani refuses award sponsored by Adani Group

She thanked the New Indian Express for recognising her contribution to Dalit literature and for selecting her to be among only twelve women from across the country to be the recipient of the prize.

However, she also clarified that, "I learned that the main sponsor of the event is Adani only yesterday. I don't feel happy to receive an award from an organisation that is financially supported by the Adani Group for the politics I speak about and the ideologies I believe in. So, I refuse to accept the Devi Awards."

Lauding her integrity and commitment to her principles, several individuals praised Sukirtharani.