Dalit poet and feminist Sukirtharani refuses award sponsored by Adani Group
In a facebook post, Sukirtharani renounced the award on Saturday
Dalit poet and feminist Sukirtharani has refused to accept the Devi Awards, citing that the main sponsor of the ceremony is the Adani Group.
Sukirtharani, known for her contribution to contemporary Tamil literature, has stated that accepting any awards sponsored by them is against her ideology. In a facebook post, Sukirtharani renounced the award on Saturday, 4 February.
She thanked the New Indian Express for recognising her contribution to Dalit literature and for selecting her to be among only twelve women from across the country to be the recipient of the prize.
However, she also clarified that, "I learned that the main sponsor of the event is Adani only yesterday. I don't feel happy to receive an award from an organisation that is financially supported by the Adani Group for the politics I speak about and the ideologies I believe in. So, I refuse to accept the Devi Awards."
Lauding her integrity and commitment to her principles, several individuals praised Sukirtharani.
"Here is a principled person. Thank you Sukirtharani for turning the Adani sponsored award down. It takes a lot of courage & conviction to do that. Keep going,Ham tumhare saath hain," said Kavita Srivastava, National Secretary of the People's Union for Civil Liberties.
Sukirtharani has written six collections of poetry: Kaipattri Yen Kanavu Kel, Iravu Mirugam, Kaamatthipoo, Theendapadaatha Muttham, Avalai Mozhipeyarthal and Ippadikku Yeval. Her awards include Thevamagal Kavithoovi Award, the Puthumaipitthan Memorial Award and the Women’s Achiever Award by the Pengal Munnani. Her poems have been translated into English, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and German.