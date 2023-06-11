Dilli Diary: A strange act of violence 

After the deed, he simply strolled away. Folks suggested that maybe he was counting on me to be so incapacitated by the burning that I’d sink down to the pavement. If I’d done so, they implied, he’d have rushed off with the scooter or the phone or the wallet.

I heard them out, saw their point, recalled when my phone was snatched while I was waiting for an autorickshaw outside my university at Kashmere Gate, or when I’d seen four men smash a moving car’s windscreen with metal rods, on a dimly lit road near Asola Bhatti, on the city’s sparser edges—late at night, not by daylight and certainly not on a road I crossed every day.

Which is why, the second theory: class resentment, of sorts, a kind of social schadenfreude, that German word for the joy one experiences over the harm suffered by another.

At the back of my mind was the memory of having read about incidents of cars being ‘keyed’. When I looked it up later, this was confirmed by a hysteric online subculture among car-owners bewailing their vehicles having been ‘vandalised’ by someone running a key or a blade against shiny doors or hoods.

In these forums, car-owners from Chennai to Chicago mooted many reasons where, apart from parking- related scuffles, personal feuds and drunkenness, the primary explanation offered was the ‘jealousy’ of some people towards other people owning ‘nice things’.

If we discount the class prejudice of their commentary, they were essentially reading it as the revenge of the have-nots against the haves. In the couple of seconds that I saw him, I had read the young man as ‘working class’. From what I remember, he was wearing a ragged black sweatshirt and lowers. In that instinctive blueprint we carry which immediately slots people at first glance, I had placed him thus.

He might have slotted me too. A class breach could be surmised between us. I had no car but my scooter looked new, only four months old then. It was winter. I was wearing a blazer, old but ‘fancy’, which I’d bought more than a decade ago when I was going abroad for my PhD. A class differential was easily projectable. Maybe he’d had it with folks like me that day, resentful of our conspicuous ease in the city.

Maybe one of ‘us’ had said something bad to him that day, humiliated him. Any one of us could’ve crossed his path and paid the price. It just happened to be me. Maybe I am over-reading, ascribing noble intentions in order to assuage the inexplicability of the act. There was a third theory which occurred simultaneously.