English translation of Ponniyin Selvan novel to release ahead of Mani Ratnam's PS-II

Featuring a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.



"So many generations of Tamil-speakers and Tamil-readers have grown up with Ponniyin Selvan that it is quite incredible to think the work didn't exist seventy-five years ago. I am among a legion of women named for one of its characters. For years, I have been quietly working on the translation, hoping to capture the nuances of Kalki's writing for the English reader," Krishnan said.