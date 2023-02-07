'Find it difficult to write': Salman Rushdie speaks out after attack; new book Victory City releases today

"There is such a thing as PTSD, you know," said Sir Salman Rushdie in his interview with David Remnick in the New Yorker months after the fatal attack that left him without vision in one eye.

"I've found it very, very difficult to write. I sit down to write, and nothing happens. I write, but it's a combination of blankness and junk, stuff that I write and that I delete the next day. I'm not out of that forest yet, really," he said.

Rushdie says that he is "lucky" and has been told that he is "doing very well." But he still finds it difficult to type or write.



"I was lucky. My main overwhelming feeling is gratitude. I've been better. But, considering what happened, I'm not so bad," he said.



The award-winning novelist was attacked on stage at an event in New York state last August and spent many weeks in hospital. He subsequently lost vision in one eye.