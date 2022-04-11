Getting rid of childhood trauma

Rishi*, a 22-year old UPSC aspirant from Lucknow, says that he still gets flashbacks of holding his mother’s dead body in his arms, even though it has been years since she passed away. Some trauma never goes away, he feels.

A lot of what happens to people in their childhood shapes who they grow up to become as adults. If someone has had a great childhood, they usually turn up to become what society terms “normal”. But even the smallest of negative events can give nightmares to children, because they do not have the mental capacity to process them. Growing up, these people then often have trouble navigating through emotions.

Anushka, a final-year undergraduate student at Delhi University, lost her grandmother last year. And she says that she still hasn’t come to terms with the loss. Being a daughter to working parents who lived in different cities, her grandmother was her only confidante growing up. She says, “I still have her dreams which makes me vulnerable. Her memories trigger me and I get panic attacks. I’ve had numerous breakdowns ever since.” Besides the mental health issues she has been battling, Anushka feels that the event has also impacted her dating life, because now she has a constant fear of abandonment.

However, losing a loved one is not the only kind of trauma that changes a person’s life. Agam*, a Hyderabad-based journalist, was sexually assaulted by his neighbour when he was in 5th or 6th standard. “Even though I’m happy, I struggle with my emotions every time I consume alcohol. I’ve developed insecurities, become an introvert,” he says. Agam adds that he’s stopped trying to make connections with people, because that incident made him so underconfident that he couldn’t express himself anymore.

A Delhi-based stylist, Neha, has a similar tale to recall. As a kid, she was sexually assaulted by a man who worked at her place, but she did not realize what was happening to her until her school conducted a seminar on sex education. She says, “After that my PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] triggered and I started harming myself in sleep. I used to wake up with blood in my fingernails and scratches all over my legs.” Though she controlled it to an extent with meditation, it has now turned into a sleeping disorder that has often given her anxiety and panic attacks. She adds that she has been suicidal and has displayed self-destructive behaviour in the recent past.

Divija Bhasin, a Delhi-based therapist who runs the mental health channel @awkwardgoat3 on Instagram, feels that sometimes the issues one faces might not seem like a trauma-response to others, because of the stigma and lack of awareness attached to mental health issues. “A person who got sexually abused as a child might grow up anxious and not be able to study well. To others, it’ll seem like the person is just lazy or not interested in studying but in reality, it’s just a way the trauma is coming up,” she says.