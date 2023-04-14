Iftar culture of UP political parties ends

The Iftar politics, that was once an important part of Uttar Pradesh politics, has gone missing.



A large part of the month of Ramzan is over and not a single political party has hosted Iftar yet.



For the past three years, it was Covid that prevented such events and now it is apparently the focus on Hindutva that is making political parties shy away from hosting Iftar parties.



The Samajwadi Party (SP) was known to host the biggest and best attended Iftar party at its party headquarters. Its founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav would personally attend to guests and ensure that each one had a full meal. The menu on the table was equally lavish.