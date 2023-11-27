In photos: Gurpurab celebrations at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, is a significant Sikh festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It emphasises devotion, spiritual gatherings, and hymn recitations from the Guru Granth Sahib, promoting unity, equality, and selfless service — the core principles of Sikh philosophy.

Celebrated on Kartik Poornima, this year marks the 554th birthday of Guru Nanak. Devotees engage in various activities like nagar kirtan, akhand path reading, kirtan, and katha sessions, while the community kitchen, langar seva, offers free meals to promote equality. Gurbani recitations, prayers, and kar seva (voluntary community service) reflect Sikh values and honour Guru Nanak Dev's teachings.