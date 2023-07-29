In Photos: Shia Muslims in Delhi observe Muharram today with a procession

Muharram, observed by Muslims around the world, is the first month of the Islamic calendar and marks the start of the new Islamic year. This sacred month is also known as the Hijri and the 'Month of the Allah'.

It is the commemoration and mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Husein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Muslim men, women and children hold an annual procession where men beat their chests as a mourning ritual.

In 2023, Muharram commenced on Wednesday, July 19 and the 10th day of known as the 'Ashura' is being observed on Saturday, July 29.

Shia Muslim devotees in Delhi took part in a mourning procession marking the day of 'Ashura', 10 Muharram-ul-Haram, at Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate in Old Delhi.