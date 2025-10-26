In photos: The spirit of Chhath — family, faith and the flowing river

Chhath is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, observed widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal.

It spans four days of ritual purity, austere fasting and offerings of gratitude, where devotees honour both the rising and setting sun on riverbanks, praying for health, prosperity and familial well-being.

The Chhath festival begins with the ritual of Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees rise before dawn and bathe in rivers, ponds, or other natural water bodies, symbolising both physical and spiritual purification.

This sacred dip underscores the importance of cleansing past transgressions and preparing for the days of intense worship ahead. Devotees then wear freshly laundered clothes and clean their homes thoroughly, as traditions demand an atmosphere of complete purity.

The first meal consists of simple vegetarian fare cooked with water fetched from the holy river, emphasising sattvik principles and humility before the divine. This foundational ritual sets the tone for the disciplined austerity and gratitude that define the entire festival.

