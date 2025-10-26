In photos: The spirit of Chhath — family, faith and the flowing river
Witness how Chhath weaves together ritual, faith and community as families assemble on riverbanks to honour nature and tradition through devotion, purity and unflinching hope
Chhath is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, observed widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal.
It spans four days of ritual purity, austere fasting and offerings of gratitude, where devotees honour both the rising and setting sun on riverbanks, praying for health, prosperity and familial well-being.
The Chhath festival begins with the ritual of Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees rise before dawn and bathe in rivers, ponds, or other natural water bodies, symbolising both physical and spiritual purification.
This sacred dip underscores the importance of cleansing past transgressions and preparing for the days of intense worship ahead. Devotees then wear freshly laundered clothes and clean their homes thoroughly, as traditions demand an atmosphere of complete purity.
The first meal consists of simple vegetarian fare cooked with water fetched from the holy river, emphasising sattvik principles and humility before the divine. This foundational ritual sets the tone for the disciplined austerity and gratitude that define the entire festival.
The second day, known as Kharna or Lohanda, is centred around rigorous fasting as devotees abstain from food and water from sunrise until sunset. This demanding fast symbolises personal sacrifice and devotion, believed to cleanse the soul and body of negative influences.
In the evening, prayers are offered in a quiet, sanctified space, and the fast is broken with a meal of kheer made from jaggery and rice, accompanied by chapatis and bananas. Only after this meal can family members and neighbours share the prasad, reinforcing the values of community and compassion. The day’s austerity serves as a way to build inner strength and renew one’s resolve for the challenging rituals ahead.
On the third day, celebrants prepare sumptuous offerings and gather at riverbanks, lakes, or ponds as dusk falls to observe Sandhya Arghya. Each participant meticulously assembles baskets laden with thekua, sugarcane, coconut, seasonal fruits, and other prasad—all made without garlic, onion, or salt to ensure ritual purity. Adorned in traditional attire, families perform devotional songs known as Chhath Geet, invoking the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and expressing reverence for the setting sun.
The poignant act of offering water, fruits, and sweets to the sun while standing knee-deep in water is a spectacle of natural beauty and faith, drawing entire neighbourhoods together in joyous social solidarity.
The final morning, known as Usha Arghya, features a moving display of devotion and gratitude. Before dawn, devotees assemble again at the water’s edge, carrying decorated trays of prasad, lamps, and sugarcane. Prayers and offerings are presented to the rising sun, symbolising hope, renewal, and the fulfilment of wishes for health, prosperity, and familial harmony.
The breaking of the fast after these rituals marks the festival’s spiritual culmination, where devotees feel replenished and blessed. Songs of thanksgiving fill the air as families return home, reflecting on the discipline and collective affirmation of faith that Chhath Puja inspires every year.
Central to the ethos of Chhath is the role of women and family. While the main rituals are performed by both genders, women especially play a pivotal part, often leading the family in prayer, fasting, and preparation of prasad. Daughters and mothers collaborate to decorate their homes, weave garlands, and design intricate rangoli patterns, infusing the celebration with creative joy.
The festival is a rare instance of intergenerational bonding, as elders pass down stories, songs, and methods of worship to the younger members, ensuring the preservation of this rich heritage.
