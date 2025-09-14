India’s seven more properties added to tentative list of UNESCO heritage

Seven new Indian sites, including the Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) and the Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills (Andhra Pradesh), have been added to UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage properties, officials said.

The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO described the additions as a reflection of the country’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural and natural heritage. In a post on X on September 12, the delegation said, “India’s 7 properties have been added to the Tentative List of UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention.”